Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic south of Hearne Monday morning

(Gray)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A multi-vehicle crash is slowing traffic along Highway 6 at Old Hearne Road south of Hearne.

According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday. At one point, they say an 18-wheeler was blocking all lanes of travel.

The agency’s latest update says one southbound lane is open and one northbound lane has been rerouted using the middle lane.

Drivers are being asked to prepare for delays and slow down in the area.

