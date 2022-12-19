Sights and Sounds from UIL Football State Championships

ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - For the second year in a row both Franklin and College Station represented the Brazos Valley at the UIL State Championships. The Lions won back-to-back state titles while the Cougars came up short to Aledo.

The video is some of the sights and sounds from AT&T Stadium that our KBTX cameras captured.

“State champs. Back to back. I was just very excited when my kicker made it,” exclaimed Franklin’s Fragiel Owens.

“Field goals every day at practice. It’s really nothing. I go out there and do that every day. I just went out there and did my thing,” explained Franklin kicker Cort Lowry.

“It’s great to be in Dallas,” College Station head coach Stoney Pryor said. “It’s great to be playing in the last possible game of the season. It’s just such a blessing to be with these guys and the rest of the team,” Pryor added.

“It’s just special to watch,” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said. “You don’t find 15, 16, 17-year-old kids that can be as humble as these guys are. They expect to win when they step on the field and figure it out. They never hit the panic button. I’m just so very, very proud of these guys,” Fannin added.

“Hopefully, they use this pain that they feel today to fuel next year going into the coming seasons,” College Station senior running back/receiver Zach Dang remarked.

“There’s nothing else like it to grow up a College Station Cougar,” College Station senior linebacker Jaxon Edwards stated. “Leaving our legacy for College Station to play in the state championship not once, but twice in back-to-back years,” Edwards added.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed in the medal that we got today because we wanted the other medal today,” Pryor said.

“I’m grateful for my team,” exclaimed Franklin senior running back Bryson Washington. “Everything we did for each other. The grind we went through. The struggles. We had to pull it off and we did that,” Washington added.

