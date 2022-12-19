Travel back in time with these family fun games from Learning Express

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re trying to keep your kids entertained without the use of the iPad this winter break, introduce them to your favorite childhood games and toys.

From Spirographs to Sea Monkeys to the classic games of Chess and Checkers, Learning Express Toys in College Station has it all.

“This time of year, we always get really nostalgic and we think about what toys we used to play with as a child. Well those toys are making a big comeback,” Owner Bridget Mais said.

Mais says the holiday season is the perfect time to gather with loved ones and disconnect from our gadgets. “When you get off of the technology and just have pure fun, use your imagination, and interact with your family and your friends, that is so important and so valuable to our mental health and our physical health,” she said.

Learning Express has special holiday hours, so if you still need to pick up a few last minute holiday gifts, stop by before Christmas Eve. They’ll even wrap your gifts for free.

“Come in as soon as possible. You can call us or message us on social media. We’re here to help,” Mais said.

