Treat of the Day: Blinn celebrates 575 fall 2022 graduates

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 19, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Blinn College District celebrated 575 graduates during its 146th commencement ceremony at the Brazos County Expo Center.

The fall 2022 graduating class earned 203 Associate of Arts degrees, 152 Associate of Science degrees, 106 Associate of Applied Science degrees, and 113 certificates and occupational skills awards.

Registration is now available for Blinn’s winter minimester and spring semester. Registration for the winter minimester is open through Sunday, Dec. 18, and classes begin Monday, Dec. 19. All winter minimester courses are available online, allowing students to complete their coursework while enjoying the holidays.

Registration for the spring semester is available through Monday, Jan. 16, and classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 17.

For more information, visit www.blinn.edu.

