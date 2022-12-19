Treat of the Day: Bryan native featured as Division in the Spotlight sailor

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Damage Controlman 2nd Class Matthew Mendez was selected by his chain of command to be featured during a Division in the Spotlight event aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington.

Mendez is a Bryan native and 2016 graduate of A&M Consolidated High School.

Division in the Spotlight is a weekly inspection aboard George Washington that reviews different shipboard divisions’ programs to ensure readiness.

Mendez was identified by his leadership in a damage control-centered division with a focus on fire-extinguishing systems, to be represented as an outstanding sailor.

“What I like best about my division is the camaraderie between the sailors and everyone’s willingness to help each other,” Mendez said.

