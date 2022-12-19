White Jr. joins King and Lane at Georgia Tech

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Linebacker Andre White Jr. announced today that he is transferring to Georgia Tech.

The senior arrived to A&M as a freshman back in 2019. While in Aggieland White has tallied 139 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception. He played in 7 games during the 2022 season.

White will join former Texas A&M players QB Haynes King and WR Chase Lane in Atlanta.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.