White Jr. joins King and Lane at Georgia Tech

LB Andre White Jr.
LB Andre White Jr.(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Linebacker Andre White Jr. announced today that he is transferring to Georgia Tech.

The senior arrived to A&M as a freshman back in 2019. While in Aggieland White has tallied 139 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception. He played in 7 games during the 2022 season.

White will join former Texas A&M players QB Haynes King and WR Chase Lane in Atlanta.

