New orders for Amazon Prime customers in Brazos County won’t show up until after Christmas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It is officially too late to rely on ground shipping to get your gifts in time for Christmas, but many options are being advertised up until December 23.

Two-day and next-day services are still an option this week for some delivery services, along with Amazon Prime delivery, but that may not be the case for customers living in Brazos County.

Amazon says Prime Members can place an order Thursday, and still receive it by Christmas but residents in Brazos County began reaching out to KBTX as early as last week, saying that wasn’t the case.

KBTX put Amazon Prime shipping to the test Monday and found this to be true.

A Prime delivery to the KBTX studio in Bryan for an order placed on Monday won’t arrive until December 28, even with two-day shipping selected, however, changing the location to a zip code in Dallas, Houston, and Austin shows the package arriving before Christmas. Even addresses located just outside Brazos County in Grimes, Madison, and Burleson Counties show they will get their deliveries in time but not in Bryan or College Station.

KBTX reached out to Amazon as to why this is and we have not heard back.

The U.S. Postal Service, which is tasked with the delivery of many of those boxes, said they can not speak about Amazon delivery deadlines.

These are the shipping deadlines for other carriers in time for Christmas.

UPS 3-Day Select shipping: Dec. 20 2nd Day Air service: Dec. 21 Next-Day Air service: Dec. 22

FedEx 3-Day Freight Service and Express Saver service: Dec. 20 Two-day shipping: Dec. 21 Overnight service: Dec. 22 Same-day service: Dec. 23

USPS Priority Mail: Dec. 19 Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23



