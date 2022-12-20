BCS residents showing Christmas spirit with stellar light displays

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A highlight for many families is riding through various neighborhoods to see Christmas lights during the holiday season. Elaborate light displays are easy to find in the Bryan-College Station area with the help of the Best Lights of the Brazos list. The list features numerous homes that were nominated for having show-stopping displays.

The list is curated by Wendy Flynn and the Wendy Flynn Real Estate Team at Keller Williams Brazos Valley, and this year marks their 7th year putting the Best Lights of the Brazos list together.

The homes feature choreographed lights, music, inflatables and more. Meet some of the visionaries behind the featured displays below.

Tim St. Martin

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

St. Martin has been putting up his holiday display for the last seven years and has been featured on the list for six. His Dayton Court home has lights that are choreographed to music that can be heard from a car radio.

“We want it to be a show, an experience,” St. Martin said.

The College Station resident said he’s never satisfied with his light show, so he’s always working to improve it year to year. He works on his display and plans all year long.

The work that goes into putting his display together doesn’t compare to the smiles and the joy it brings to kids and families, he said.

“You can just see the wonder, the magic in their eyes, and that really brings us a lot of joy,” St. Martin said.

You can see his display at 1411 Dayton Court in College Station

Christina & Kyle Rood

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

You can’t help but to see an elaborate inflatable display when you drive by Robelmont Drive in College Station. Christina Rood and Kyle Rood started putting their display up about five years ago for their kids. Now that they’re teenagers, the Roods do it for the kids in the neighborhood.

“It’s really time consuming, but we love to put it up,” Christina Rood said.

They started laying things out around Thanksgiving, and their display took about two weeks to complete. Christina Rood said they try to add something new every year. She said their display started with a 9-foot bear five years ago, so they’ve always worked to raise the bar throughout the years.

You can see this display at 341 Robelmont Drive in College Station

Colby Gallagher

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

The Gallagher’s display on Brookwater Circle in College Station features a little bit of everything. It has old-school blow molds, inflatables and smart lights that move to music.

Colby Gallagher and his family started putting the display together in early November, and it took about three weeks to complete.

It’s always a joy for Gallagher to decorate his yard because it takes him back to his childhood. Now, he loves that his kids are part of bringing joy to the community.

“We have people that take photos, they get out of the car, turn their music up, they’ll come dance on the sidewalk,” Gallagher said. “We’ve had people leave notes in the mailbox, so we get a good reaction.”

You can see the display at 9248 Brookwater Circle in College Station.

John Pinkstaff

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Pinkstaff’s musical display on Creek Crossing Court features about 12,000 lights. There are about 50 songs that play randomly including “White Christmas” and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto.”

Pinkstaff’s display is computerized, and he loves going big with the technology every year. He said it took about 15-20 hours to complete.

He loves the holiday season and doing this for his kids and the neighborhood.

“I enjoy talking to them,” Pinkstaff said.

Along with Christmas, he has a light display for Halloween and Veteran’s Day.

You can see his display at 17472 Creek Crossing in College Station.

Look below to see the complete list.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.