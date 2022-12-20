“Be the Light” for a Ronald McDonald family

By Crystal Galny
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There is no greater gift than love and support. That’s why Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas encourages you to “Be the Light.”

“Be the Light” is an end-of-the-year campaign by the organization to help cater to families with hospitalized children.

All donors to the campaign of $250 or more will receive a special “Be the Light” yard sign to dedicate your holiday lawn decorations to families with children in the hospital.

ABC Home and Commercial Services is also donating $25 for every new light installation. If you get Christmas lights installed by ABC, they’ll give $25 to the Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Central Texas.

For more information or to donate, click here.

