Brazos Valley Blessings seek to help more families for the holidays

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every Christmas, Brazos Valley Blessings work hard to make sure every kid in the Brazos Valley has a present to open on Christmas Day.

The organization is looking to gift the children all the way up to age 19.

Brazos Valley Blessings Founder and President Amber Robertson says they started during the pandemic after seeing local families in need. She says, BVB has already helped around 150 families and 300 children this year. They anticipate to help more.

“We are hoping to help 50-60 more kids, maybe 100. I don’t know, there is no limit,” shared Robertson.

If you want to help out or donate visit Brazos Valley Blessings here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver...
DPS: Car possibly spotted in Bastrop but Texas A&M student remains missing
Emergency crews responded to a Monday morning crash along Highway 21 near FM 50.
Two people hospitalized following two-vehicle crash on Hwy 21 near FM 50
Firefighters responded to the church on University Drive on Monday for an electrical fire in...
Pastor: Fire inside A&M United Methodist Church will not affect Christmas weekend services
A Prime delivery to the KBTX studio in Bryan for an order placed on Monday won’t arrive until...
New orders for Amazon Prime customers in Brazos County won’t show up until after Christmas
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic south of Hearne Monday morning

Latest News

From Hwy 21, turn Left on May St. Drive approximately 1 mile and turn Left on E. Viser St.
Hot Homes: For sale in Madisonville
THE THR3E(Recurring) - caroling
THE THR3E(Recurring) - caroling
THE THR3E(Recurring) - brazos valley blessings
THE THR3E(Recurring) - brazos valley blessings
THE THR3E(Recurring) - hot homes
THE THR3E(Recurring) - hot homes