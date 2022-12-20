Brazos Valley Blessings seek to help more families for the holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every Christmas, Brazos Valley Blessings work hard to make sure every kid in the Brazos Valley has a present to open on Christmas Day.

The organization is looking to gift the children all the way up to age 19.

Brazos Valley Blessings Founder and President Amber Robertson says they started during the pandemic after seeing local families in need. She says, BVB has already helped around 150 families and 300 children this year. They anticipate to help more.

“We are hoping to help 50-60 more kids, maybe 100. I don’t know, there is no limit,” shared Robertson.

If you want to help out or donate visit Brazos Valley Blessings here.

