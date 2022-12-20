Bryan beats Brenham 53-50 on C.J. Ellis 3

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings (10-5) beat Brenham 53-50 Tuesday afternoon at Viking Gym. C.J. Ellis hit 3 three pointers with the most important being at the buzzer to secure the win for Bryan.

T.J. Johnson lead the Vikings with 18 points and 6 rebounds. Ellis added 11 points, 4 rebounds 2 steals, Chris Maxey tossed in 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, while Zach Williams contributed 8 points, 3 rebounds, and a steal.

The Vikings will step back on the court December 28th to begin play in the Lee College Classic.

Bryan 13-9-15-16-53

Brenham 17-14-9-10-50

