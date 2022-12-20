Bryan beats Brenham 53-50 on C.J. Ellis 3

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings (10-5) beat Brenham 53-50 Tuesday afternoon at Viking Gym. C.J. Ellis hit 3 three pointers with the most important being at the buzzer to secure the win for Bryan.

T.J. Johnson lead the Vikings with 18 points and 6 rebounds. Ellis added 11 points, 4 rebounds 2 steals, Chris Maxey tossed in 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, while Zach Williams contributed 8 points, 3 rebounds, and a steal.

The Vikings will step back on the court December 28th to begin play in the Lee College Classic.

Bryan 13-9-15-16-53

Brenham 17-14-9-10-50

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver...
DPS: Car possibly spotted in Bastrop but Texas A&M student remains missing
Emergency crews responded to a Monday morning crash along Highway 21 near FM 50.
Two people hospitalized following two-vehicle crash on Hwy 21 near FM 50
Firefighters responded to the church on University Drive on Monday for an electrical fire in...
Pastor: Fire inside A&M United Methodist Church will not affect Christmas weekend services
A Prime delivery to the KBTX studio in Bryan for an order placed on Monday won’t arrive until...
New orders for Amazon Prime customers in Brazos County won’t show up until after Christmas
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic south of Hearne Monday morning

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
Wofford upsets Texas A&M on home floor, Aggies drop to 6-5
Aggies tabbed No. 4 in preseason rankings by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper