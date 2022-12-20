Crash shuts down southbound lanes of Hwy 6 near Harvey Road
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have shut down the southbound lanes of Highway 6 due to a crash Tuesday morning.
According to a tweet by CSPD, all traffic is being diverted onto the Harvey Road exit.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
KBTX has a crew on the way to the scene.
