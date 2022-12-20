Faytette County Sheriff’s Office seizes drugs being sold at motel

By Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST
LA GRANGE, Texas (KBTX) - A Fayette County man is facing multiple charges related to manufacturing and distributing drugs.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Corey Powell, 47, from La Grange.

Sheriff Keith Korenek said the Fayette County Narcotics team executed a search warrant a the Carter Motel on Friday, December 16. They were investigating drugs being sold out of one of the rooms.

The search turned up around 400 pills of ecstasy more than 1,000 grams of products containing THC, 4.75 pounds of marijuana along with other drugs and paraphernalia. $6,065 was also located and seized.

Powell is facing three counts of Manufacturing Deliver Controlled Substance and possession of marijuana.

