Guy Fieri gives police officers free pizza: ‘much appreciated’

Guy Fieri surprised the Ocala Police Department with free pizzas. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Food Network star Guy Fieri surprised officers at a Florida police department this week with some free food.

The Ocala Police Department said Fieri recently stopped by to deliver pizzas to its hard-working staff.

Ocala police shared photos of their encounter with the TV star and chef to start the holiday week.

“The pizza donation was much appreciated. Thank you, Mr. Fieri for your thoughtfulness and generosity,” Ocala police posted on social media.

Officers said Fieri donated 10 pizzas overnight to the department.

Guy Fieri of Food Network fame is known for his adventurous spirit in the kitchen as well as his generous heart. Over...

Posted by Ocala Police Department on Monday, December 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver...
DPS: Car possibly spotted in Bastrop but Texas A&M student remains missing
Emergency crews responded to a Monday morning crash along Highway 21 near FM 50.
Two people hospitalized following two-vehicle crash on Hwy 21 near FM 50
Firefighters responded to the church on University Drive on Monday for an electrical fire in...
Pastor: Fire inside A&M United Methodist Church will not affect Christmas weekend services
A Prime delivery to the KBTX studio in Bryan for an order placed on Monday won’t arrive until...
New orders for Amazon Prime customers in Brazos County won’t show up until after Christmas
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic south of Hearne Monday morning

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy visits front line; Putin praises troops in Kremlin
WINTER ADVISORIES issued ahead of Thursday's Arctic cold front
WINTER ADVISORIES issued ahead of Thursday's Arctic cold front
FILE - The Trump Organization was convicted earlier this month on fraud charges for helping...
Trump’s tax returns being discussed by congressional panel
The Argentine soccer team shows off their World Cup trophy from a bus as they are welcomed home...
Argentina soccer team abandons parade amid swarms of people