Hearne girls’ basketball soars past Mumford 34-23

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne girls’ basketball team beat Mumford 34-23 in a non-district matchup Monday night at Eagle Gym.

The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 22-11 halftime lead thanks to 9 first-half points from Aniyah Jackson.

Hearne moves to 14-6 overall this season. The Lady Eagles will be on the road at Holland on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs will host the Mumford tournament next week.

