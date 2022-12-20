Hearne girls’ basketball soars past Mumford 34-23

Hearne girls' basketball team huddle during game against Mumford.
Hearne girls' basketball team huddle during game against Mumford.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne girls’ basketball team beat Mumford 34-23 in a non-district matchup Monday night at Eagle Gym.

The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 22-11 halftime lead thanks to 9 first-half points from Aniyah Jackson.

Hearne moves to 14-6 overall this season. The Lady Eagles will be on the road at Holland on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs will host the Mumford tournament next week.

