Hot Homes: For sale in Madisonville

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out.

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Madisonville.

Completely renovated from top to bottom, this home has new electric wiring, plumbing, HVAC, and duct system. The roof was replaced 2 years ago, and there are new kitchen and bathroom cabinets. Plus, the floors throughout the home are all Hybrid flooring, which means they are scratch resistant and waterproof.

“This is a precious, little home. Madisonville schools are very nice,” Ruffino said.

Ruffino says winter is a great time to list a home for sale. “Sellers need to understand that this is the time to get a jump on the real estate market. Get it on the market before there’s a lot of competition,” she said.

For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.

