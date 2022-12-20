‘Tis the season for spending money

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The November 2022 consumer price index shows that over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 7.1 percent before seasonal adjustment.

According to experts, inflation is causing more people to create budgets this holiday season. However, this past Thanksgiving weekend was a record-breaking weekend for spending.

Thomas McMillian, the Director of the Center for Retailing Studies at Texas A&M, joined The Three to explain.

“Spending for Black Friday and Cyber Monday was the highest it’s ever been,” McMillan said.

With worry about inflation, more people are budgeting. However, McMillan says this isn’t stopping them from buying Christmas presents.

“People know they have to take care of the necessities like food and gas, but they’re still carving out a space for holiday spending. They’re just taking advantage of deals and things of that nature,” McMillan said.

The number one category for holiday spending in 2022 is clothing. Clothing is followed by toys. Coming in at a tie for number 3 is gift cards and experiences.

“Experiences are making a big play, so people are really wanting to do stuff now post-pandemic. Concerts are starting to come back. People want that,” McMillan said.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.