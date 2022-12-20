Winter Advisories issued ahead of Thursday’s arctic blast

By Kayleigh Thomas
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Watch as well as a Wind Chill Watch for the majority of the Brazos Valley ahead of arctic air arriving Thursday. Both advisories include Lee, Burleson, Brazos, Madison, Houston, Washington, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, Austin, Waller, Montgomery, and San Jacinto counties.

The Hard Freeze Watch begins Thursday, December 22 at noon and lasts until Saturday, December 24 at noon. This watch means prolonged temperatures below freezing are expected and will stay below freezing for up to 36-46 hours. Overnight temperatures will settle below 24° in most places during this time period as well. Temperatures staying this cold for this long have the potential to kill crops and sensitive vegetation, and damage plumbing.

Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts upwards of 40 mph behind the front paired with the already cold temperatures will make it feel even colder. Wind Chill Watch goes into effect Thursday evening at 6 pm and lasts until Friday, December 23 at noon. Minimum wind chill values during this time will be near or below zero. Wind chills this cold can result in hypothermia or frostbite if you are out in the elements for too long without appropriate cover.

Temperatures will drop drastically as the front pushes through. Around lunchtime, temperatures for most of the Brazos Valley will be in the mid to lower 50s. By 3 pm, most will have seen temperatures fall about 20° with wind chills in the low 20s and teens.

Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties are not under any winter advisories as of Tuesday afternoon because they fall under the jurisdiction of a different National Weather Service office in Fort Worth/Dallas. When asked why a Wind Chill Watch had not been issued the office responded:

