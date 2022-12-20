Wofford upsets Texas A&M on home floor, Aggies drop to 6-5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Wofford Terriers (8-5) outscored the Aggies 11-5 over the final 3:44 of the game to pick up their 5th win over a Power 5 team in the last five years following a 67-62 win at Reed Arena Tuesday afternoon.

Wofford’s Jackson Paveletzke led all scorers with 22 points including scoring 8 of the Terriers last 11 to seal the win.

Wade Taylor IV scored 20 points to pace the Aggies (6-5), who never trailed in the first half and led by as many as 10 with 16:25 to play in the second half up 42-32.

Buzz Williams’ team will step back on the court December 27th when they will host Northwestern State looking to snap a 2 game losing streak. Tip off against the Demons is set for 6 p.m.

