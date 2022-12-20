Woman finds sick bald eagle in driveway

After finding a sick bald eagle, a woman in Georgetown County is making sure the bird gets treated. (Source: WCSC)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina stepped outside to quite the surprise when she found a sick bald eagle in her driveway.

Noticing the bird was sick or injured, the woman took it to a Georgetown County fire station for help.

Fire crews said they then contacted the Center for Birds of Prey, a bird sanctuary in Awendaw.

The center agreed to take the bird in for evaluation and treatment, where it is recovering. Officials didn’t clarify what was wrong with the bird.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver...
DPS: Car possibly spotted in Bastrop but Texas A&M student remains missing
Emergency crews responded to a Monday morning crash along Highway 21 near FM 50.
Two people hospitalized following two-vehicle crash on Hwy 21 near FM 50
Firefighters responded to the church on University Drive on Monday for an electrical fire in...
Pastor: Fire inside A&M United Methodist Church will not affect Christmas weekend services
A Prime delivery to the KBTX studio in Bryan for an order placed on Monday won’t arrive until...
New orders for Amazon Prime customers in Brazos County won’t show up until after Christmas
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic south of Hearne Monday morning

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet
Fayette County Sheriff's make drug arrest
Faytette County Sheriff’s Office seizes drugs being sold at motel
Snake Island has become a symbol of defiance.
A tour of Ukraine's Snake Island
FILE - A woman in Afghanistan is selling crafts.
Taliban say women banned from universities in Afghanistan