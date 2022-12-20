Women’s Hoops Preps for Holiday Matchup Against Purdue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team looks to continue its momentum against Purdue at 1 p.m. inside Reed Arena on Wednesday. Admission to the game is free in honor of the 12th Man and Fan Appreciation Day.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (5-4) are fresh off a big win against SMU. The Maroon & White defeated the Mustangs, 57-49, despite only having seven players available. Five Aggies scored in double-digits, including Jada Malone (12), Sydney Bowles (10), Mya Petticord (10), Kay Kay Green (10) and Aaliyah Patty (10). Patty also grabbed nine rebounds and swatted away five shots. The Aggie defense held SMU to 29.7% (19-of-64) shooting from the field and 18.2% (4-of-22) from behind the arc.

Home-Court Advantage

The Maroon & White is now 5-1 while playing inside Reed Arena, outscoring its competition by 13.7 points at home. In Aggieland, A&M has held the opposition to under 50 points four times.

Aggie Basketball Fan Zone

Located at the North entry of Reed Arena, the Fan Zone includes games, music, face painting, TVs and more for ALL fans. The Fan Zone opens one hour prior to tipoff.

12th Man Rewards

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a home-court advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online giveaway store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn 200 points at the game. Pick up any redeemed giveaways during pregame in the Fan Zone at the North Entry of Reed Arena.

Series

Wednesday’s matchup between the Aggies and Boilermakers (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten) will be the fourth meeting between the two teams with Purdue holding a 3-1 advantage. Texas A&M won the lone contest at Reed Arena between the programs, 100-55, on Dec. 9, 2010.

How to Keep up & Parking

Wednesday’s game will be streamed on SECN+ with live stats here. Fans can also listen to the action on 1150 AM/93.7 FM with Steve Miller and Katy Lee on the call. Parking for women’s basketball games is free to the public.

Follow the Aggies

