12 days of deals at Aggieland Outfitters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re still shopping for those last minute Christmas gifts, Aggieland Outfitters has you covered.

“If there’s a gift you really wanted but you didn’t get, we’re open the day after Christmas so you can shop,” Director of Marketing Blake Bodin said.

On Friday, December 23, Aggieland Outfitters is running a gift card promotion to incentivize you to get that shopping done on time.

Rumor has it they’re having an epic end of year sale to say “thank you” to all of their customers.

“Starting the Monday after Christmas, we’ll have something really big going on at the store,” Bodin hinted. “It’s really exciting.”

