AgriLife Extension offers canning class

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever wanted to preserve food by canning at home, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering hands-on training.

Country Extension Agent Flora Williams joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the class.

Preserving the Harvest Canning Basics offers instruction on how to water bath and pressure canned food, followed by hands-on canning of homemade chicken soup and strawberry jam. To ensure a safe product, they’ll teach participants how to follow recipes for canned food and base their current food preservation standards on the latest research.

Just bring your apron -- instruction, a canning guide book, lunch and all canning supplies will be provided.

Preserving the Harvest Canning Basics is happening Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos County Extension Office, located at 4153 County Park Court in Bryan.

Call 979-823-0129 or come by the Extension Office prior to the Jan. 20 registration deadline.

For more information, visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu.

