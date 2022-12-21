AgriLife Extension offers canning class

Participants will can homemade chicken soup and strawberry jam
By Crystal Galny
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever wanted to preserve food by canning at home, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering hands-on training.

Country Extension Agent Flora Williams joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the class.

Preserving the Harvest Canning Basics offers instruction on how to water bath and pressure canned food, followed by hands-on canning of homemade chicken soup and strawberry jam. To ensure a safe product, they’ll teach participants how to follow recipes for canned food and base their current food preservation standards on the latest research.

Just bring your apron -- instruction, a canning guide book, lunch and all canning supplies will be provided.

Preserving the Harvest Canning Basics is happening Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos County Extension Office, located at 4153 County Park Court in Bryan.

Call 979-823-0129 or come by the Extension Office prior to the Jan. 20 registration deadline.

For more information, visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

