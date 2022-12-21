Bearkats dominate in non-conference finale

Sam Houston State Basketball
Sam Houston State Basketball(KBTX)
By Sam Houston Athletics
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston had some backups earn valuable playing time in a 107-26 victory over Arlington Baptist on Tuesday at Johnson Coliseum.  Everyone on the roster played at least nine minutes and each player contributed to the scoring as the Bearkats improved to 10-2 on the season in the final non-conference game.

Qua Grant led the way with 18 points, Lamar Wilkerson scored 16. Ron Mitchell Jr. chipped in 12 and Donte Powers, Jaden Ray and and Anthony Wzeszcz each finished with 11.  

Sam Houston dominated the game offensively and defensively.   The Kats shot 61 percent from the field and set a school record for 3-pointers made with 19 on 54 percent shooting. Sam Houston held the Trailblazers to 18 percent shooting and scored 51 points on 31 turnovers.  

The Bearkats opened the game on a 38-2 run to take control from the opening tip. ABU finally scored again with under eight minutes to play in the half, but Sam Houston closed the period on a 17-6 run to go into the break on top 55-10.  It was the second fewest points allowed in the first half since 1950.  

The Kats shot 57 percent from the floor while holding the Patriots to 17 percent. Sam Houston forced 23 turnovers and turned that into 40 points.  

The Bearkats were supposed to play at Missouri State on Thursday, but the game was canceled due to the threat of inclement weather.

Sam Houston will now open WAC play on Dec. 29 at Utah Valley.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver...
DPS: Car possibly spotted in Bastrop but Texas A&M student remains missing
Emergency crews responded to a Monday morning crash along Highway 21 near FM 50.
Two people hospitalized following two-vehicle crash on Hwy 21 near FM 50
Firefighters responded to the church on University Drive on Monday for an electrical fire in...
Pastor: Fire inside A&M United Methodist Church will not affect Christmas weekend services
A Prime delivery to the KBTX studio in Bryan for an order placed on Monday won’t arrive until...
New orders for Amazon Prime customers in Brazos County won’t show up until after Christmas
Traffic was diverted Tuesday morning off Highway 6 onto the Harvey Road exit.
5-vehicle crash shuts down southbound lanes of Hwy 6 near Harvey Road

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Bryan boys' basketball vs Brenham
Bryan boys' basketball vs Brenham
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Texas A&M men's basketball team huddle
Aggies vs Wofford Men's Basketball