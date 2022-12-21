Bearkats dominate in non-conference finale

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston had some backups earn valuable playing time in a 107-26 victory over Arlington Baptist on Tuesday at Johnson Coliseum. Everyone on the roster played at least nine minutes and each player contributed to the scoring as the Bearkats improved to 10-2 on the season in the final non-conference game.

Qua Grant led the way with 18 points, Lamar Wilkerson scored 16. Ron Mitchell Jr. chipped in 12 and Donte Powers, Jaden Ray and and Anthony Wzeszcz each finished with 11.

Sam Houston dominated the game offensively and defensively. The Kats shot 61 percent from the field and set a school record for 3-pointers made with 19 on 54 percent shooting. Sam Houston held the Trailblazers to 18 percent shooting and scored 51 points on 31 turnovers.

The Bearkats opened the game on a 38-2 run to take control from the opening tip. ABU finally scored again with under eight minutes to play in the half, but Sam Houston closed the period on a 17-6 run to go into the break on top 55-10. It was the second fewest points allowed in the first half since 1950.

The Kats shot 57 percent from the floor while holding the Patriots to 17 percent. Sam Houston forced 23 turnovers and turned that into 40 points.

The Bearkats were supposed to play at Missouri State on Thursday, but the game was canceled due to the threat of inclement weather.

Sam Houston will now open WAC play on Dec. 29 at Utah Valley.

