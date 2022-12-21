Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday

A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of Dec. 18.(Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (Gray News) - An Alabama couple welcomed their newborn baby girl into the world on their birthday.

According to the Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children, Cassidy and Dylan Scott became parents for the first time over the weekend.

And what made the day even more special was that all three now share the same birthday of Dec. 18.

The hospital said the Scott family had a one in 133,000 chance of such an occurrence and their daughter, Lennon, waited until 12:30 a.m. for everyone to share the same day.

Staff shared a family photo on social media while wishing the family a very happy birthday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver...
DPS: Car possibly spotted in Bastrop but Texas A&M student remains missing
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded Tuesday night to a pedestrian who was struck by...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 21 near Caldwell
Traffic was diverted Tuesday morning off Highway 6 onto the Harvey Road exit.
5-vehicle crash shuts down southbound lanes of Hwy 6 near Harvey Road
A Prime delivery to the KBTX studio in Bryan for an order placed on Monday won’t arrive until...
New orders for Amazon Prime customers in Brazos County won’t show up until after Christmas
Winter Advisories issued for the majority of the Brazos Valley ahead of Thursday's arctic blast
Winter Advisories issued ahead of Thursday’s arctic blast

Latest News

The Como Zoo announced the passing of its orangutan, Amanda, on Monday, Dec. 19.
‘We lost a beautiful soul’: Minnesota zoo orangutan Amanda dies at 46
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes...
Biden tells Zelenskyy: ‘It’s an honor to be by your side’
Cherry Ruffino happy new year
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of the Presidential Council...
Kremlin warning: More US arms to Ukraine will aggravate war