Brazos County Commissioner honored during meeting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Commissioner Court honored and recognized one of their very own during Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting.

Resolution 22-034 honored and recognized Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley for her outstanding contributions to Brazos County and the citizens of the entire Brazos Valley. The resolution was unanimously approved by the commissioner’s court and those in attendance stood and applauded.

Cauley has served Brazos County since 2009 after she was appointed to the position once held by her late husband Carey Cauley. Over the years Cauley has worked with the Boys and Girls Club, NAACP, the Brazos County Veterans Park Board, and other organizations.

Being honored by the commissioner’s court was more than Cauley said she could ever dream about.

“I really appreciate the love that I’ve been shown, especially in these last few days,” Cauley said. “I think the reception, the retirement reception was over the top, the accolades are so much over the top, but I appreciate hearing them and sometimes kind words mean somebody appreciated something you’ve tried to do or done.”

Cauley said she plans to continue to serve the community after she officially retires on Dec. 31 and she will be a member of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce.

