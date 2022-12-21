Bryan police investigating robberies at Dollar General stores

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating a pair of robberies that happened Monday night at separate Dollar General stores.

The first happened just before 7 p.m. at the Dollar General on S Texas Avenue between Glenwood Street and Wayside Drive. Police say the suspect entered the store, demanded cash, and left with an undisclosed amount.

Two hours later, the same thing happened at the Dollar General location on W Martin Luther King Jr Street at San Jacinto Ln.

Nobody was injured in either robbery.

Police did not say if a weapon was used in either robbery and they did not say if the two are connected or committed by the same person.

If you have any information that could help police solve these crimes, call 979-361-3888.

