Bryan police investigating robberies at Dollar General stores

Nobody was injured in either robbery.
The Bryan Police Department is investigating a pair of robberies that happened Monday night at...
The Bryan Police Department is investigating a pair of robberies that happened Monday night at separate Dollar General stores.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating a pair of robberies that happened Monday night at separate Dollar General stores.

The first happened just before 7 p.m. at the Dollar General on S Texas Avenue between Glenwood Street and Wayside Drive. Police say the suspect entered the store, demanded cash, and left with an undisclosed amount.

Two hours later, the same thing happened at the Dollar General location on W Martin Luther King Jr Street at San Jacinto Ln.

Nobody was injured in either robbery.

Police did not say if a weapon was used in either robbery and they did not say if the two are connected or committed by the same person.

If you have any information that could help police solve these crimes, call 979-361-3888.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver...
DPS: Car possibly spotted in Bastrop but Texas A&M student remains missing
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded Tuesday night to a pedestrian who was struck by...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 21 near Caldwell
Traffic was diverted Tuesday morning off Highway 6 onto the Harvey Road exit.
5-vehicle crash shuts down southbound lanes of Hwy 6 near Harvey Road
A Prime delivery to the KBTX studio in Bryan for an order placed on Monday won’t arrive until...
New orders for Amazon Prime customers in Brazos County won’t show up until after Christmas
Winter Advisories issued for the majority of the Brazos Valley ahead of Thursday's arctic blast
Winter Advisories issued ahead of Thursday’s arctic blast

Latest News

Participants will learn food preservation and canning recipes
AgriLife Extension offers canning class
Learn how to paint with acrylic or oil
Sparrow Lane shares bestsellers
Kid to Kid preparing for semi-annual sale