Celebrate the holidays with Destination Bryan

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have family coming in from out of town and you’re looking for ways to entertain them, Destination Bryan has you covered.

The City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department has a way for the whole family to get active and have fun. Santa’s reindeer have escaped the North Pole and are hiding out across Bryan in different parks and recreational facilities. The “Reindeer on the Run” scavenger hunt will end with a prize drawing on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Three winners will be selected.

If you waited until the very last second to get your holiday shopping done, don’t fret. Several local businesses are open and ready to help you find what you need.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, you can begin Christmas break wearing your favorite pajamas for a pancake buffet aboard the Polar Express at BigShots Golf. Tickets are $25 per child. One adult ticket is included with the purchase of a child’s ticket.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, adults can gather at Vino Boheme in Downtown Bryan for a night of song, drinks and laughs before Santa has to take his annual round the world tour.

On Friday, Dec. 23, the 101 is hosting “A PUNK ROCK XMAS PARTY.” Guests can bring a present for a random person at the bar before the holidays get under way and you have to spend time with your family.

You can find Destination Bryan’s full “Guide to Celebrating the Holiday Season in Bryan, Texas” here.

