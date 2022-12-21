Cherry Ruffino team wishes you a happy, prosperous New Year

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every Tuesday, Cherry Ruffino joins The Three to talk about another hot home on the market or what’s going on in real estate.

This time around, she brought the rest of her team with her to the KBTX Studio to deliver an important message for the New Year.

“I want to thank all of my loyal customers over the last 44 years. Thank you for always being there for me,” Ruffino said.

She introduced each member of her team one by one, including Kathy, Stephanie, Tandy, Jarrett, and her “so-called grand daughter” Kate.

“We want to wish you a very prosperous and happy New Year,” the team said in unison.

To learn more about the Cherry Ruffino team, visit their website here.

