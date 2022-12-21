Colonel Byron Stebbins retires after over 14 years with the Corps of Cadets

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Colonel Byron Stebbins is retiring after over 14 years with Texas A&M University’s Corps of Cadets.

Stebbins was a cadet himself, starting his freshman year at Texas A&M in 1984. He went on to become a member of the Fish Drill Team, Recon Company and the Ross Volunteers. As a junior, Stebbins was named the Sergeant Major of the First Regiment, and went on to become the Commander of the Major Unit the following year.

After graduating in 1978, Stebbins had a successful career in the United States Marine Corps for 30 years before retiring as a Colonel.

He then moved his family to College Station in 2008, where he served the Corps in several roles from Cadet Training Officer to, most recently, interim Commandant.

Stebbins says that serving the local community and visiting his children are among his retirement plans.

