Colonel Byron Stebbins retires after over 14 years with the Corps of Cadets

For the past 14 and a half years, Stebbins has served the Corps of Cadets in several roles.
For the past 14 and a half years, Stebbins has served the Corps of Cadets in several roles.(Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Colonel Byron Stebbins is retiring after over 14 years with Texas A&M University’s Corps of Cadets.

Stebbins was a cadet himself, starting his freshman year at Texas A&M in 1984. He went on to become a member of the Fish Drill Team, Recon Company and the Ross Volunteers. As a junior, Stebbins was named the Sergeant Major of the First Regiment, and went on to become the Commander of the Major Unit the following year.

After graduating in 1978, Stebbins had a successful career in the United States Marine Corps for 30 years before retiring as a Colonel.

He then moved his family to College Station in 2008, where he served the Corps in several roles from Cadet Training Officer to, most recently, interim Commandant.

Stebbins says that serving the local community and visiting his children are among his retirement plans.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver...
DPS: Car possibly spotted in Bastrop but Texas A&M student remains missing
Emergency crews responded to a Monday morning crash along Highway 21 near FM 50.
Two people hospitalized following two-vehicle crash on Hwy 21 near FM 50
Firefighters responded to the church on University Drive on Monday for an electrical fire in...
Pastor: Fire inside A&M United Methodist Church will not affect Christmas weekend services
A Prime delivery to the KBTX studio in Bryan for an order placed on Monday won’t arrive until...
New orders for Amazon Prime customers in Brazos County won’t show up until after Christmas
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic south of Hearne Monday morning

Latest News

The homes feature choreographed lights, music, inflatables and/or blow molds.
BCS residents showing Christmas spirit with stellar light displays
"Be the Light" campaign helps families with children in the hospital
“Be the Light” for a Ronald McDonald family
WINTER ADVISORIES issued ahead of Thursday's Arctic cold front
WINTER ADVISORIES issued ahead of Thursday's Arctic cold front
Fayette County Sheriff's make drug arrest
Faytette County Sheriff’s Office seizes drugs being sold at motel