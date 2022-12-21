Destination Bryan prepares for another year of fun in 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan is capping off a successful 2022 by offering a variety of fun New Year’s Eve events you can attend.

You can celebrate New Year’s Eve at The 101 with live music, a midnight toast, and more.

BigShots Golf is throwing a NYE party for the ages, complete with a full buffet, a balloon drop, and champagne toasts. No golfing is required. They have tee box packages and standard packages, so your crew can ring in 2023 just the way you like it.

Ring in the New Year in Downtown Bryan at 5 Knocks Speakeasy. Enjoy live music featuring Ricky Montijo before the countdown and champagne toast.

BCS Axe House is hosting a New Year’s Eve party with a DJ, snacks, party favors and more.

You can also ring in the New Year with Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill out at Lake Bryan. Enjoy drink specials, music, and great food all night. This celebration is for ages 21 and up and there is no cover fee.

For a fancier NYE celebration, check out The Stella Hotel. You can gather around the fire for a special wine pairing dinner with Thompson 31Fifty Wines and Executive Chef Kyrbie Barnett. They will be serving 5 courses perfectly paired with each wine starting at 8:00pm.

You can find Destination Bryan’s guide of “Where To Ring In The New Year In Bryan, Texas” here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.