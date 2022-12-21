Focus at Four: Scammers targeting holiday shoppers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As many wrap up last-minute shopping before Christmas, some are in the spirit of giving and others are in the spirit of scamming.

Federal officials say that scams have cost Americans about $510 million and the Better Business Bureau has compiled a list of scams to look out for with helpful ways to avoid being scammed.

You can avoid most of the scams on this list by taking a few simple precautions. Always exercise caution with social media ads promoting discounted items, holiday events, job opportunities, and donation requests, as well as direct messages from strangers.

Some of the top holiday schemes the BBB has seen this season include:

Misleading social media ads Social media gift exchanges Holiday apps Alerts about compromised accounts Free gift cards Temporary holiday jobs Look-alike websites Fake charities Fake shipping notifications Pop-up holiday virtual events Top holiday wishlist items Puppy scams

The BBB has a complete guide to these scams and how to avoid them online.

No matter the time of year, there are some things to keep in mind. Check if the person or business is trustworthy by searching for them on the BBB website or on Google.

When buying an item, do a reverse image lookup to see if it’s a stolen image from somewhere else.

Make sure the website is secure. Y tell if a website is secure by checking for the tiny lock symbol in the browser bar. The web address should also start with HTTPS, not just HTTP.

Keep records of your purchase. Keep receipts, order confirmations, and any other correspondence you have with a company that has promised to deliver a product. These documents will come in handy later if you need to contest the purchase.

Use your credit card. It’s always best to use your credit card instead of a debit card to make online purchases. Credit cards offer more protection if you need to report a fraudulent charge.

If you are asked to make a payment or donation by wire transfer, through a third party, or by prepaid debit or gift card, treat it as a red flag.

