Free COVID tests available ahead of Holiday gatherings

COVID Test
COVID Test(WBTV File)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - To prepare for the holidays, the Brazos County Health District is giving away free rapid COVID-19 tests starting Thursday.

Supplies are limited to two boxes per person, four tests total. Businesses and nonprofits can contact the health district for more tests.

Below is a list of times you can pick up the free tests:

  • Dec. 22: 8 A.M. - 2 P.M.
  • Dec. 28: 8 A.M. - 5 P.M.
  • Dec. 29: 8 A.M. - 5 P.M.
  • Dec. 30: 8 A.M. - 1 P.M.

The health district says testing can prevent the spread of COVID-19 by keeping those infected away from holiday gatherings. Experts suggest taking a test two days before an event and the morning of. If both come back negative, the health district says there is a low chance of having COVID.

