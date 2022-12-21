Free COVID tests available ahead of Holiday gatherings

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - To prepare for the holidays, the Brazos County Health District is giving away free rapid COVID-19 tests starting Thursday.

Supplies are limited to two boxes per person, four tests total. Businesses and nonprofits can contact the health district for more tests.

Below is a list of times you can pick up the free tests:

Dec. 22: 8 A.M. - 2 P.M.

Dec. 28: 8 A.M. - 5 P.M.

Dec. 29: 8 A.M. - 5 P.M.

Dec. 30: 8 A.M. - 1 P.M.

The health district says testing can prevent the spread of COVID-19 by keeping those infected away from holiday gatherings. Experts suggest taking a test two days before an event and the morning of. If both come back negative, the health district says there is a low chance of having COVID.

