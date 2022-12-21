City, county government offices to close during holidays

Holiday closures and trash schedules.
Holiday closures and trash schedules.
By Amy Licerio and Tyler Hoskins
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - As we gear up for the holiday, local government offices are also getting ready to take a break.

Here is the list of closures in our area:

  • Brazos County offices will close Thursday afternoon. They will reopen the following Wednesday.
  • The City of College Station will be closed from the 26th through the 30th. But don’t worry- solid waste and recycling will still be collected on the normal schedule.
  • The City of Bryan will be closed from the 22nd through the 26th and January 2nd. They are also collecting trash on their normal schedule. Closed offices include the Municipal Office Building, Community Development Office, Coulter Field, and the Parks & Recreation Office.

Other notable closures include:

  • Starting on Monday the Lincoln Recreation Center, Meyer Senior and Community Center, Lick Creek Nature Center, and Southwood Community Center will be closed until January 1.
  • The Larry J. Ringer Library will be closed on December 22-26 and on January 1-2.

The City of College Station asks those who experience an electric, water, or wastewater outage to call College Station Utilities at 855-528-4CSU (4278).

The City of Bryan asks those who experience electric, water, wastewater, or traffic emergencies to call 979-822-3777.

