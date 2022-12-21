‘Homes of dignity and stability’: Tiny Hope Village becomes a reality

Two homes are nearly complete at the site in Robertson County, with a goal of 24 homes total.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As temperatures begin to drop below freezing, many people will turn to nonprofit organizations to find a place to stay safe and warm. But, there’s new hope that some in the community won’t have to do that.

“We believe that homes are the solution to homelessness. So, we’re building homes that folks who need them the most will have access to,” Tiny Hope Village Executive Director, Dan Kiniry, said.

The future site for Tiny Hope Village sits on seven acres in Robertson County.
Tiny Hope Village started out as a dream that is now turning into a reality. Kiniry raised funds with his organization and worked to find the perfect spot.

With seven acres purchased in Robertson County, operation Tiny Hope Village was put into motion. Two homes are nearly complete at the site, with a goal of 24 total.

“It’s been really neat seeing it go from just an idea to something that you can put your hands on,” Kiniry said. “We want this to look like homes of dignity and stability for people who’ve been on the streets for a long time. We really want folks to be able to settle in and learn to thrive, and not just be about surviving anymore.”

Now, the group is working to raise money for home #4. They need $45,000 for each home and have $9,000 left to meet their goal.

Kiniry says this project is in motion thanks to the support from the community.

“We really need to step up as a community, we need to step up and build homes that these folks have access to because it’s not getting any better with the economy how it is,” he said.

Ron Crozier with Twin City Mission works with people facing homelessness on a daily basis. He says support from across the Brazos Valley is vital for their mission to work.

“Homelessness doesn’t define who you are, that’s just where you are,” Crozier said. “We have an opportunity for change. We don’t want people just talk about the difference. We want people to be the difference. And the key word there is people.”

Tiny Hope Village has chosen their first three residents for the community. These individuals will move in and have responsibilities throughout the small, but growing, community as the group works to finish building. Those already living in the community will help others in their process to move in.

Tiny Hope Village will share volunteer opportunities on its Facebook page. If you’d like to donate you can visit the website here.

