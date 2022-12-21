How to travel during the holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re taking a quick flight to visit family this holiday or preparing for a vacation in the new year, the key to a successful trip is preparation.

According to Certified Travel Agent Brooke Harrington, when booking a trip you should look at flights and accommodations six to nine months in advance. She says if you feel stressed contact a reputable travel agent.

“Search engines like Google are fantastic but what you don’t get from a search engine is onsite property,” said Harrington.

Another traveling nuisance can be packing. Harrington says invest in travel cubes, roll up your clothes instead of folding and try to limit yourself to a carry on, if possible.

“Don’t overpack!” she warned.

For more traveling tips and tricks, you can visit Brooke on Instagram at Brooke Travel Advisor.

