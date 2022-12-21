How to travel during the holidays

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re taking a quick flight to visit family this holiday or preparing for a vacation in the new year, the key to a successful trip is preparation.

According to Certified Travel Agent Brooke Harrington, when booking a trip you should look at flights and accommodations six to nine months in advance. She says if you feel stressed contact a reputable travel agent.

“Search engines like Google are fantastic but what you don’t get from a search engine is onsite property,” said Harrington.

Another traveling nuisance can be packing. Harrington says invest in travel cubes, roll up your clothes instead of folding and try to limit yourself to a carry on, if possible.

“Don’t overpack!” she warned.

For more traveling tips and tricks, you can visit Brooke on Instagram at Brooke Travel Advisor.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver...
DPS: Car possibly spotted in Bastrop but Texas A&M student remains missing
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded Tuesday night to a pedestrian who was struck by...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 21 near Caldwell
Traffic was diverted Tuesday morning off Highway 6 onto the Harvey Road exit.
5-vehicle crash shuts down southbound lanes of Hwy 6 near Harvey Road
A Prime delivery to the KBTX studio in Bryan for an order placed on Monday won’t arrive until...
New orders for Amazon Prime customers in Brazos County won’t show up until after Christmas
Winter Advisories issued for the majority of the Brazos Valley ahead of Thursday's arctic blast
Winter Advisories issued ahead of Thursday’s arctic blast

Latest News

Rock into the new year with the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley.
Rock into the new year with the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley
Celebrate the holidays with Destination Bryan.
Celebrate the holidays with Destination Bryan
Destination Bryan prepares for another year of fun in 2023
Destination Bryan prepares for another year of fun in 2023
The Cherry Ruffino team delivers wishes for a happy and prosperous New Year.
Cherry Ruffino team wishes you a happy, prosperous New Year