Huntsville votes to privatize library after dispute over banned books and pride display

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Huntsville City Council voted 6-3 in favor of privatizing and outsourcing its public library operations.

Tuesday’s decision comes after concerns were raised throughout the year about banned books and LGBTQ displays at the Huntsville Public library.

A pride display at the library was removed in August and in October, concerns were raised after a Huntsville police officer was seen behind the checkout desk in what was believed to be an attempt to remove certain books. During this time the City Librarian was also placed on leave.

City leaders, including the city manager and police chief, have declined our multiple requests to discuss these matters in more detail, but documents attached to Tuesday’s city council agenda say a change in operations is needed to improve day-to-day operations at the library and would help reduce costs by $750,000 over a 10-year period.

Entering into the agreement with LS&S allows the Huntsville Public Library access to an already established network of library professionals with years of experience that can serve to assist the current staff members. They will assist with collection development and programming that meets the needs of the community. The unique public-private partnership model with LS&S means community leaders will continue to control policy, direction, and assets while LS&S employs personnel and manages day to day operations. The City Council will maintain the authority to appoint the members of the Library Board, and approve policies in accordance with adopted ordinances. LS&S will evaluate the library’s current operational procedures and follow up with support and training to the employees to further enhance the library services once the agreement is executed. Should the City decide to enter into a contract with the professionals from LS&S services, the responsibility of management and staffing of the library would transfer from the City to LS&S. At the time of the effective date of the contract, anticipated to be by the end of January 2023 if approved, the library staff will no longer be employees of the City of Huntsville. LS&S has expressed interest in retaining current employees and they will have an opportunity to potentially work for them, at the discretion of LS&S. The employees will also have an opportunity for employment within the City for which they are qualified. Staff reached out to other communities regarding their experience with LS&S and received all positive Page 67 of 108 comments. There were consistent remarks on two major components: customer service and collection development. References stated that partnering with LS&S increased their level of customer service. References also stated that collection development, once very time consuming, was a more streamlined process with LS&S and no longer exhausted much of staff members’ time. In summary, the partnership with LS&S will reduce the cost of library operations, enhance library services, increase efficiency across library operations, focus on patron and community service, leverage library experts and dedicated support for back office functions, and implement library industry best practices while at the same time allowing the City to maintain control of the assets and strategic direction of the Huntsville Public Library. Previous Council Action: No previous council action taken Financial Implications: The current departmental budget for the library is $711,805. The proposed management fee for the operations of the library is $545,000 plus the addition of $45,050 for collection acquisition, for a total cost of $590,050 in the first year of operations. Under the agreement, the annual increase for the duration of the 10-year contract is limited to 3%. After allowances for additional funds for utilities and building maintenance, it is estimated that the City will reduce the cost of running the library by about 10%. The estimated savings to the City over the duration of the contract is projected to be more than $750,000. Should the contract be approved, a budget amendment will be provided for future Council consideration to reallocate the funding within the departmental budget chiefly moving monies from salary and benefits to contractual services.

Dozens of Huntsville residents voiced their concerns during Tuesday’s city council meeting about the outsourcing to Library Systems & Services, LLC, a Maryland-based private for-profit company that manages municipal libraries on an outsourced basis.

”This is a form of censorship that’s going on and that it’s going on behind our backs,” said one resident. “This is a public library. If it’s public, then the public should have a chance to vote on this and we need to get a lot more information.”

“Like many others, we’ve been dealing with a series of issues in our library and some of those other cities have simply resorted to defunding their libraries and closing them,” said another resident. “I don’t think that’s the option that we want to discuss.

Huntsville Ward 1 Councilwoman Daiquiri Beebe released a personal statement in opposition to the privatization of the public library.

“I am not in support of losing our dedicated Huntsville library employees or allowing an outside firm to determine how our beloved, local library is run. I will speak up for that viewpoint tonight at the council meeting,” said Beebe.

Other residents voiced their concerns, not over banned books or displays but about staff and the library’s contents.

“To a genealogist, weeding is a very concerning term because you’re oldest out-of-print books are genealogy’s most valuable resources, they’re irreplaceable and they’re more valuable than recent publications,” said one Walker County resident.

“Many of the employees are long-time staff members who know our community and have served for many years providing programming needs suited to the needs expressed by their patrons,” said one Walker County resident.

Many residents expressed that the move to make the decisions was rushed and would have preferred that it be tabled until a later date but the council declined that option and voted to approve the contract with LS&S services.

Changes at the Huntsville Public Library are expected to take place in January.

City leaders have stated LS&S has expressed interest in retaining current employees and they will have an opportunity to potentially work for them, at the discretion of LS&S. City leaders also say employees will also have an opportunity for employment within the City for which they are qualified.

