Idaho police: Oregon sedan not connected to students’ deaths

FILE - A Moscow police officer stands guard in his vehicle, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the home...
FILE - A Moscow police officer stands guard in his vehicle, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho. Idaho Police investigating the stabbing deaths of the students say they're working with law enforcement in Eugene, Ore., to determine if a white sedan found on the side of the road there is related to the Idaho case.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren,File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho police say they’ve determined that a white sedan found in Eugene, Oregon, is not connected to the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

The Moscow Police Department announced Tuesday that it was working with law enforcement in Eugene to determine if the Hyundai Elantra left on the side of the road there after an injury crash was connected to the Idaho case. Later that day, Moscow police said they determined the vehicle was not related to the case and asked members of the public to stop contacting the vehicle’s owner.

Relatively few details have been released about the homicides of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The four friends’ bodies were found at a rental home across the street from the university campus, and the killings have left the small town of Moscow, Idaho, deeply shaken.

The Moscow Police Department is working through nearly 12,000 tips in an effort to solve the case. Investigators are also still looking for any information about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was seen near the rental home around the time the students were killed. So far, the law enforcement agency has identified over 22,000 vehicles matching that make and model.

“If you know of, or own, a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this specific vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the Tip Line,” the department wrote in a press release Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver...
DPS: Car possibly spotted in Bastrop but Texas A&M student remains missing
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded Tuesday night to a pedestrian who was struck by...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 21 near Caldwell
Traffic was diverted Tuesday morning off Highway 6 onto the Harvey Road exit.
5-vehicle crash shuts down southbound lanes of Hwy 6 near Harvey Road
A Prime delivery to the KBTX studio in Bryan for an order placed on Monday won’t arrive until...
New orders for Amazon Prime customers in Brazos County won’t show up until after Christmas
Winter Advisories issued for the majority of the Brazos Valley ahead of Thursday's arctic blast
Winter Advisories issued ahead of Thursday’s arctic blast

Latest News

An Anne Arundel County police sergeant freed a deer that got its antlers stuck in a fence.
Caught on cam: Police officer frees deer caught in fence
FILE – Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested last week in the Bahamas.
FTX founder agrees to extradition, expected to fly to US
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk says Twitter in precarious position, defends cost cuts
FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits
Man charged after entering police station with chainsaw, barricading self at home with 2 young kids