Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 21 near Caldwell
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety responded Tuesday night to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Burleson County.
It happened just before 8 p.m. on Highway 21 between County Road 103 and County Road 104, according to Sgt. Justin Ruiz.
No other details were immediately available.
