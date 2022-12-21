Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 21 near Caldwell

By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety responded Tuesday night to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Burleson County.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Highway 21 between County Road 103 and County Road 104, according to Sgt. Justin Ruiz.

No other details were immediately available.

