Prepare the perfect Christmas menu

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Many will host family and friends for the majority of Christmas day, so it’s important to have a great spread. That’s why Lisa Fritz with the HEB Cooking Connection joined BVTM Wednesday to pass along some ideas.

She shared both appetizer and side dish options including Texas whiskey aloha meatballs, cranberry barbeque smokies, holiday black bean salad, bacon jam cheese dip and bacon & broccoli salad.

You can find the recipes below.

Texas Whiskey Aloha Meatballs & Cranberry BBQ Smokies

Texas Whiskey Aloha Meatballs

Ingredients:

1 package H-E-B fully cooked meatballs

1 bottle Four Star Provisions Texas Whiskey Glaze or Soy Sriracha Sauce

1 (8 oz.) can pineapple chunks, slightly drained

1/3 cup diced green bell pepper

Directions:

In a large saucepan, add meatballs and one cup of water. Cover and simmer until meatballs are thawed. Drain meatballs and add Four Star Provisions Texas Whiskey Glaze or Soy Sriracha Sauce, pineapple and bell pepper. Simmer until meatballs are glazed and bell pepper is tender.

Chef’s Tip- Serve as an appetizer or on a bed of jasmine rice for a meal.

Cranberry BBQ Smokies

Preparation Time: 3 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 package H-E-B Cranberry Cocktail Smokies or Links

½-3/4 cup Four Star Provisions Cran Razz Sauce

Directions:

Place smokies, and Cran Razz sauce in a saucepan or slow cooker. Warm through and serve.

Holiday Black Bean Salad

Holiday Black Bean Salad

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

2 cans black beans, drained and rinsed (16 oz.)

1 can corn (10 oz.)

½ jar Four Star Provisions Hatch Chile Jam

4 oz. feta cheese

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

¼ cup red onion, chopped

Mix all ingredients together and serve chilled.

Bacon Jam Cheese Dip

Bacon Jam Cheese Dip

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Serves a Crowd

Ingredients:

1 package Cream Cheese

1/3 jar of Better Than Good Bacon Jam, any flavor

1 package HEB Pico de Gallo

1.5 ounces Real Bacon Bits*

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, optional

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together and chill. Serve with chips or crackers.

*Chef’s tip: Sauté bacon bits in skillet to restore crispness before adding to dip.

Add shredded chicken for a Bacon Chicken Salad Sandwich!

Bacon & broccoli salad

Bacon & Broccoli Salad

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Chill time: 30 minutes

Serves 4- 6

Ingredients:

2 broccoli heads, large

1 small red onion, chopped

1 cup dried cranberries

½ cup sunflower kernels or nuts of choice, optional

¾ cup Better Than Good Bacon Jam

½ cup mayonnaise

4 slices bacon, chopped

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

Directions: Cut the florets off the top of the broccoli and place in a large bowl. Add the onion, cranberries, sunflower kernels, bacon, and cheddar cheese to the bowl. Combine mayonnaise and bacon jam in a separate bowl. Add dressing to the large bowl and mix with hands. Chill and serve.

You can find more recipes from the HEB Cooking Connection here.

