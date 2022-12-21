Preparing your home for below freezing temperatures

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The freeze that occurred back in February of 2021 is hard to forget for most Texans. Later this week, another hard freeze is making its way into the Brazos Valley.

Captain Stuart Marrs, of the College Station Fire Department, said nearly two years ago when the winter freeze occurred it left many residents with busted water pipes.

“The fire department was very busy helping people out with broken pipes,” said Marrs. “There was a lot of going to peoples’ houses and getting the water shut off and just out of their house in general.”

Experts recommend people to leave faucets on a trickle instead of drip during this year’s upcoming freeze. They say its due to the fact that a smooth flow of water won’t freeze.

Marrs said there is also another thing to watch out for as temperatures exceed 20 degrees.

“If you’re using your personal space heaters, keep them away from things like curtains, sofas, or bed linins. Also, if you’re heating up in your home by the fire place it’s best to have a screen. That keeps sparks from flying out on top of you or your home,” said Marrs. “That also keeps the kids safe when something is in front of the fire. Just make sure they don’t put their fingers through the holes.”

If you’re headed out of town for the holiday weekend, Marrs said it’s best to let your neighbors know in case of an emergency.

“It’s good to have your neighbors aware of where you’ll be. Especially when it turns cold,” said Marrs. “We did that with our neighbors just in case anything happens.”

For more tips regarding what to do during the winter freeze, click here.

