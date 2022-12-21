Protecting your plants as temperatures drop below freezing

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the Brazos Valley prepares for temperatures to drop below freezing, Texas AgriLife Extension Service has advice on protecting different types of plants.

“When it gets cold enough to freeze them, the cells burst and that’s why they wilt and turn mushy after a freeze,” said Skip Richter, AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent in Brazos County. “What we would like to do is be able to provide enough heat for that kind of plant to just keep it from freezing.”

Richter says different plants have different heartiness to the cold so it’s important to treat them accordingly.

“For light freezes, we just throw a blanket over plants and that protects the rising soil heat and it keeps them from getting very cold,” Richter said. Last year, when we had 7 degrees with that snow cover, we had plants survive that shouldn’t have made it through that temperature, but the snow acted like a blanket. When we get it even colder, for a larger plant like a citrus tree, you want to have a cover over it and a source of heat underneath it. The important thing to remember in covering is don’t wrap it up like a landscape lollipop, but let the cover drape all the way to the ground and secure it.”

You can get a free guide to protecting your plants online from AgriLife Extension.

Protecting from frosts and freezes (Texas AgriLife Extension Service)

