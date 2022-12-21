Rock into the new year with the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Start the new year off right with a family-friendly celebration at The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley.

Rockin’ Noon Year’s Eve is happening on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Lake Walk Pavilion.

Enjoy free admission to the Museum with a fireworks making pop-up. Then, head on out to the Pavilion for additional entertainment including food from Zio’s Party Treats, Raging Bull Street Tacos, and Rachel’s Sweet Eats, music, and an extra-special confetti ball toss at noon.

The Museum has a new play zone open to the public.

“Our littlest Museum guests are welcome to go and play in it. We have new musical instruments, new books, and new puzzles. Lots of new, fun things to check out in there,” Hannah McCurrin, CMBV Director of Education, said.

