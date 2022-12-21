Student Bonfire crew decorates stack with Christmas lights

If you drive by this year’s student bonfire you will see it has a little holiday spirit added...
By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - If you drive by this year’s student bonfire you will see it has a little holiday spirit added to it.

Student bonfire crew members decorated this year’s stack with Christmas lights that they brought themselves and draped over the bonfire.

They even created a Christmas card in front of the bonfire.

Student Bonfire Christmas Card
Student Bonfire Christmas Card(Dion McInnis)

Due to the weather and conditions of the grounds where the bonfire was built, student bonfire was not able to get lit on its expected date.

It’s been nearly 10 years since student bonfire was decorated for the holiday season. The stack has to be guarded 24 hours a day. With some crew members not being able to go home for the holidays, student bonfire President and CEO Nick Zang says this is a way for them to have some Christmas spirit as they take care of the bonfire.

“It’s not a glorious job to be out there watching stack and it does stink that some people have to stay longer in town. We just try to find ways to keep them happy and making sure everyone is feeling the love,” said Zang.

If the weather conditions are safe, student bonfire is scheduled to burn on Jan. 21, 2023.

