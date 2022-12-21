Texas A&M Announces 2023 Early Signing Class

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team inked 16 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent, head coach Jimbo Fisher announced at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Position Breakdown

DB: 3

DE: 1

LB: 3

OL: 4

P: 1

QB: 1

RB: 1

TE: 1

WR: 1

Naquil Betrand

OL • 6-7 • 310

Philadelphia, Pa. (Northeast HS)

Coached by Eric Clark at Northeast High School

247 Sports: 3 star, No. 77 OT, No. 22 in Pennsylvania

Rivals: 3 star, No. 71 OT, No. 15 in Pennsylvania

ESPN: 3 star, No. 42 OT, No. 10 in Pennsylvania

High School: Helped lead Northeast to a 9-3 record in 2022 … Earned varsity letters as a senior and junior at Northeast … Played his sophomore season at West Catholic High School in Philadelphia.

Chase Bisontis

OL • 6-5 • 290

Ramsey, N.J. (Don Bosco Prep)

Coached by Dan Sabella at Don Bosco Prep

247 Sports: 4 star, No. 50 nationally, No. 2 OL, No. 1 in New Jersey

Rivals: 4 star, No. 47 nationally, No. 4 OL, No. 1 in New Jersey

ESPN: 4 star, No. 61 nationally, No. 4 OL, No. 1 in New Jersey

High School: Helped lead Don Bosco Prep to a 9-3 record and a NJSIAA Non-Public Group A State Championship appearance … Was selected to the 2020 MaxPreps All-America Team as a sophomore.

Dalton Brooks

DB • 6-1 • 190

Shiner, Texas (Shiner HS)

Coached by Daniel Boedeker at Shiner High School

247 Sports: 4 star, No. 87 nationally, No. 3 ATH, No. 16 in Texas

Rivals: 4 star, No. 188 nationally, No. 4 ATH, No. 32 in Texas

ESPN: 4 star, No. 81 nationally, No. 7 safety, No. 14 in Texas

High School: Three-phase standout that led Shiner to UIL 2A D-I State Championships in 2020 and 2021 … 2022 Dave Campbell’s Mr. Texas Football Top 10 finalists … Totaled 2,519 yards on 210 carries and 36 touchdowns, to go along with seven receptions for 236 yards and five scores as a senior … Added 120 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 2022 … Texas Sportswriters Association 2A Offensive Player of the Year and District 13-2A MVP in 2021 … Was named the Offensive MVP for the state title game as a sophomore and earned District 13-2A Defensive MVP and First Team honors at running back … Selected to the TSWA 2A All-State First Team as a utility player … Competes in track & field with a personal best long jump mark of 22′10.25″.

Chantz Johnson

LB • 6-1 • 210

College Station, Texas (College Station HS)

Coached by Stoney Pryor at College Station High School

247 Sports: 3 star, No. 59 LB, No. 110 in Texas

Rivals: 3 star

ESPN: 3 star, No. 43 OLB, No. 96 in Texas

High School: Helped lead College Station High School to a 13-3 record and a second consecutive UIL 5A D-I runner-up finish … Totaled 70 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass breakups and one interception as a senior … Also runs track as a member of the 4x100m and 4x200m relay teams that won district titles as a junior.

Rylan Kennedy

DE • 6-3.5 • 210

Mansfield, Texas (Lake Ridge HS)

Coached by Kirk Thor at Lake Ridge High School

247 Sports: 3 star, No. 64 Edge, No. 107 in Texas

Rivals: 3 star

ESPN: 4 star, No. 44 DE, No. 50 in Texas

High School: Recorded 61 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, one pass break up and one interception as a senior … Was a multi-sport athlete competing in basketball and track & field … Has a personal best high jump of 6′6″ and long jump 20′1″.

Rueben Owens

RB • 5-11 • 190

El Campo, Texas (El Campo HS)

Coached by Chad Worrell at El Campo High School

247 Sports: 5 star, No. 24 nationally, No. 2 RB, No. 5 in Texas

Rivals: 5 star, No. 27 nationally, No. 1 RB, No. 7 in Texas

ESPN: 4 star, No. 42 nationally, No. 4 RB, No. 6 in Texas

High School: 2023 Army All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl Selection … 2022 Dave Campbell’s Mr. Texas Football top 10 finalists … Eclipsed 7,000 rushing yards and 100 rushing touchdowns during his high school career … UIL District 12-4A D-I MVP in 2022 and 2021 … UIL 4A Co-Offensive Player of the Year by the Texas Sportswriters Association … 2020 District 12-4A DI Offensive MVP and 2019 District 13-4A D-I Newcomer of the Year ... Also competes in track & field finishing third at the state championships in long jump as a junior and boasts personal bests of 10.68 in the 100m and 23′3.75″ in the long jump.

Jaden Platt

TE • 6-5 • 235

Haslet, Texas (Eaton HS)

Coached by Ellis Miller at Eaton High School

247 Sports: 4 star, No. 230 nationally, No. 11 TE, No. 39 in Texas

Rivals: 4 star, No. 13 TE, No. 44 in Texas

ESPN: 4 star, No. 9 TE, No. 56 in Texas

High School: Caught 54 passes for 919 yards and 10 touchdowns throughout his career … Earned UIL 6A Honorable Mention all-state honors as a junior … Helped lead Eaton to an 8-3 record and a UIL 6A D-II first round playoff appearance.

Marcel Reed

QB • 6-1 • 175

Nashville, Tenn. (Montgomery Bell Academy)

Coached by Marty Euvernard at Montgomery Bell Academy

247 Sports: 4 star, No. 18 QB, No. 6 in Tennessee

Rivals: 4 star, No. 6 QB, No. 4 in Tennessee

ESPN: 4 star, No. 178 nationally, No. 4 QB, No. 3 in Tennessee

High School: 2023 Mr. Football in Tennessee … Finished his career with 6,357 yards passing and 62 touchdowns, while rushing for 2,277 yards and 38 scores … Led Montgomery Bell Academy to a 12-1 record and a state championship appearance … Passed for 2,198 yards and 27 touchdowns, while adding 944 yards rushing and 15 scores on the ground as a senior … Helped lead Montgomery Bell Academy to the state championship game as a junior … Had 1,513 yards passing and 12 touchdowns through the air, adding 593 yards on 115 carries for 12 touchdowns on the ground in 2021.

Bravion Rogers

DB • 5-11 • 180

La Grange, Texas (La Grange HS)

Coached by Matt Kate at La Grange High School

247 Sports: 4 star, No. 64 nationally, No. 7 DB, No. 11 in Texas

Rivals: 4 star, No. 41 nationally, No. 6 DB, No. 12 in Texas

ESPN: 4 star, No. 63 nationally, No. 4 athlete, No. 13 in Texas

High School: 2023 Under Armour All-America and Polynesian Bowl selection … A do-it-all type of player at La Grange, Rogers led the Leopards to the playoffs while seeing action at defensive back, running back, wide receiver and quarterback … Finished the 2022 season with 24 tackles, one interception and two pass breakups, while rushing for 258 yards on 39 carries and two scores, and adding 175 yards receiving on 11 catches and two touchdowns … As a junior, Rogers totaled 27 tackles, including 21 solo takedowns and caught two interceptions, while recovering two fumbles … Garnered UIL 13-4A D-II First Team All-District honors at wide receiver and defensive back as a junior and sophomore … Offensively, he amassed 1,264 yards rushing with 17 touchdowns, while also adding 511 yards receiving and eight scores the last two seasons … Also competes in track & field posting personal bests of 10.69 in the 100m dash, 21′6.5″ in the long jump and 6′6″ in the high jump.

Daymion Sanford

LB • 6-2 • 215

Katy, Texas (Katy Paetow HS)

Coached by David Hicks at Katy Paetow High School

247 Sports: 4 star, No. 40 edge, No. 59 in Texas

Rivals: 4 star, No. 11 ILB, No. 49 in Texas

ESPN: 4 star, No. 25 OLB, No. 65 in Texas

High School: Totaled 150 tackles, 25.0 sacks and five interceptions during his high school career … Was a two-time District 10-5A First Team selection … Helped lead Katy Paetow to a 15-1 record and the UIL 5A D-I state title in 2021 … Earned UIL District 10-5A D-I Defensive Co-MVP honors … Totaled 91 tackles, 26.0 TFL, 13.0 sacks, while adding three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one interception as a junior … Also runs track, finished runner-up in the 110m hurdles at the 19-5A district meet and made the regional final in 2022 … Relative, Donnie Baggs, played football at A&M in 2011-14.

TJ Shanahan

OL • 6-4 • 310

Austin, Texas (Westlake HS)

Coached by Tony Salazar at Westlake High School

247 Sports: 4 star, No. 142 nationally, No. 7 OL, No. 30 in Texas

Rivals: 5 star, No. 22 nationally, No. 1 OG, No. 5 in Texas

ESPN: 4 star, No. 120 nationally, No. 12 OT, No. 21 in Texas

High School: 2023 Polynesian Bowl selection … Powered Westlake to a 14-1 record and UIL 6A D-I semifinal appearance in 2022 … Named District 26-6A Offensive Lineman of the Year as a senior … Helped lead the Chaparrals to a perfect 16-0 record and the UIL 6A D-II state title as a junior.

Micah Tease

WR • 5-11 • 180

North Tulsa, Okla. (Booker T. Washington HS)

Coached by Jonathan Brown at Booker T. Washington HS

247 Sports: 4 star, No. 193 nationally, No. 9 ATH, No. 3 in Oklahoma

Rivals: 4 star, No. 223 nationally, No. 7 ATH, No. 3 in Oklahoma

ESPN: 4 star, No. 256 nationally, No. 29 WR, No. 4 in Oklahoma

High School: Totaled 2,025 all-purpose yards, including 1,982 yards receiving on 92 receptions and 24 touchdowns, while adding 51 tackles and five interceptions during his high school career … Registered 821 yards, averaging 27.4 yards per reception, and nine touchdowns as a senior … Two-sport athlete that qualified for the state championships in track in the 100m as a freshman and sophomore … Member of the National Honor Society, African American Society and Men of Power organizations.

Jayvon Thomas

DB • 5-11 • 185

Dallas, Texas (South Oak Cliff HS)

Coached by Clifton Todd at South Oak Cliff High School

247 Sports: 4 star, No. 106 nationally, No. 11 DB, No. 18 in Texas

Rivals: 4 star, No. 74 nationally, No. 9 DB, No. 14 in Texas

ESPN: 4 star, No. 131 nationally, No. 8 DB, No. 24 in Texas

High School: Helped lead South Oak Cliff to back-to-back UIL 5A D-II state titles … Rushed for 406 yards on 33 carries and five touchdowns in 2022 … Compiled 30 tackles, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and one interception as a junior … As a sophomore, he made 13 tackles, also rushing for 611 yards on 74 attempts … Two-sport athlete that competes in track & field in the spring and was the district champion in the 100m and long jump as a junior.

Colton Thomasson

OL • 6-8 • 325

Spring Branch, Texas (Smithson Valley HS)

Coached by Larry Hill at Smithson Valley High School

247 Sports: 4 star, No. 27 OT, No. 56 in Texas

Rivals: 4 star, No. 174 nationally, No. 15 OT, No. 29 in Texas

ESPN: 3 star, No. 44 OT, No. 76 in Texas

High School: 2023 Army All-American Bowl selection … Led Smithson Valley a district title and to the UIL 5A D-I quarterfinal round in 2022 … Was named the District 12-5A Offensive Line MVP … District 27-6A First Team selection and 6A First Team All-State selection by the Texas Sportswriters Association as a junior.

Tyler White

P • 6-5 • 200

Southlake, Texas (Southlake Carroll HS)

Coached by Riley Dodge at Southlake Carroll High School

247 Sports: 3 star, No. 1 punter, No. 259 in Texas

Rivals: 3 star

ESPN: 3 star, No. 6 punter, No. 211 in Texas

High School: 2023 Army All-American Bowl selection … Earned First Team All-District punter and kicker honors … Averaged 42.3 yards per punt, including a 62 yard long punt as a junior … Texas 6A AP Poll Second Team punter and Third Team Kicker … Made 79 of 81 extra point attempts and 10 of 12 field goals, including a 55-yarder … Earned MaxPreps Second-Team All-America honors as a punter and Honorable Mention as a kicker, was a UIL District 4-6A unanimous first-team selection as both a punter and kicker … Two-sport athlete that helped lead Southlake Carroll to a 6A state title in baseball as a junior.

Taurean York

LB • 6-0 • 215

Temple, Texas (Temple HS)

Coached by Scott Stewart at Temple High School

247 Sports: 3 star, No. 75 LB, No. 166 in Texas

Rivals: 3 star, No. 21 LB, No. 80 in Texas

ESPN: 3 star, No. 35 LB, No. 178 in Texas

High School: Four-year varsity standout at Temple High School … Totaled 435 tackles, including 47 tackles for loss and 15 sacks, added 11 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and one interception during his career … Three-time UIL District 12-6A Defensive MVP (2020, ‘21, ‘22), was named the district Co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.