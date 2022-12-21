Texas power grid should hold during the upcoming freeze

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With freezing weather on the way, thoughts of the long hours spent in the cold during the February 2021 freeze are brought back to Texans. The good news is... the forecasted energy supply is expected to be greater than the forecasted demand. This is true throughout the entirety of the upcoming cold event.

The supply is forecasted to be GREATER than the demand this time, folks.💡 The ERCOT grid *should* hold this time around. pic.twitter.com/H60Xx8Ei1n — Drew Davis (@KBTXDrew) December 21, 2022

ERCOT provides updates for the Texas power grid around the clock on its website. The dashboard provided gives a quick look at the demand over the next day.

Expected Power Supply: 90 Gigawatts

Expected Peak Power Demand: 67.8 Gigawatts

Since the demand is less than the expected supply, the power grid should remain operational. If nothing drastically changes, rolling blackouts will not be necessary. After February 2021, some maintenance has been done on the ERCOT grid. There is, however, a slight chance for power outages because of the strong winds. With gusts up to 40-45 mph+, power lines could be damaged by flying debris. If that happens, local power outages are likely.

The National Weather Service issued Hard Freeze Warnings, Wind Chill Warnings, and Wind Advisories across the Brazos Valley. These are in effect from Thursday at 6 PM through Friday at noon. The main threat with this front continues to be the dangerously cold and strong winds.

Bryan Texas Utilities has already stated that they are not expecting outages tomorrow, but the company is prepared to take action in the case that the power turns off for some Brazos Valley residents.

Frigid temperatures are expected in B/CS tomorrow 🥶🌡️. Make sure you are prepared by taking care of your 4 P's

👥People

🚰Pipes

🐶Pets

🌵Plants

Widespread outages are not expected, however BTU has taken extra precautions and is ready to respond if outages arise. #BTUAlerts pic.twitter.com/r42IULLMhl — Bryan Texas Utilities (@BTU_BryanTX) December 21, 2022

This cold event, although still dangerous, is not as extreme as the Valentine’s Day 2021 cold snap. The temperatures will not drop as low this weekend and will warm back up quickly. By this time next week, expect highs in the 60s and 70s. A very quick turnaround in the weather pattern.

