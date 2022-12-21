Todd Mission Volunteer Fire Department recieves nearly $25,000 from Firehouse Subs grant

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TODD MISSION, Texas (KBTX) - The Todd Mission Volunteer Fire Department will continue serving Grimes County and will now have access to safer equipment.

Thanks to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation they received a grant of $24,987 to purchase 19 new SCBA cylinders. The cylinders help firefighters breathe when entering burning structures and protect them from harmful toxins that can cause cancer.

“Anything that we do that’s in burning buildings and cars we are increasing our risk of cancer,” said Todd Mission Firefighter and Quartermaster Amber Young. These allow us to enter the immediate danger to life and health without compromising our firefighters and introducing them to carcinogens and hopefully helping prevent cancer.”

Todd Mission VFD is the largest Volunteer Fire Department in the county with 30 volunteers.

The new SCBA cylinders will be added to the 12 they already have and will last for the next 15 years.

The fire department also hopes to raise money to buy a new tanker and will be hosting a fundraiser on Feb. 11.

