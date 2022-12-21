Treat of the Day: Kiddie Academy students donate food and gifts this holiday season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Children at Kiddie Academy of College Station and Kiddie Academy of Bryan collected more than 400 food and necessity items to donate to the Brazos County Food Drive.

Kiddie Academy of College Station also hosted its second annual “Angel Tree for Teachers,” where parents and students could choose an angel off the tree to support their own teachers. Over 50 gifts were given.

“Our students learned about taking care of others this month, whether it’s by donating food items or toys for their peers,” said Melissa Mason, director of Kiddie Academy of College Station. “Our teachers and parents partnered together to teach the children these valuable lessons.”

Nationally, Kiddie Academy franchise locations donated more than 3,000 canned food items and over 1,000 toys to local charities.

