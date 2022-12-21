Treat of the Day: Kiddie Academy students donate food and gifts this holiday season

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Children at Kiddie Academy of College Station and Kiddie Academy of Bryan collected more than 400 food and necessity items to donate to the Brazos County Food Drive.

Kiddie Academy of College Station also hosted its second annual “Angel Tree for Teachers,” where parents and students could choose an angel off the tree to support their own teachers. Over 50 gifts were given.

“Our students learned about taking care of others this month, whether it’s by donating food items or toys for their peers,” said Melissa Mason, director of Kiddie Academy of College Station. “Our teachers and parents partnered together to teach the children these valuable lessons.”

Nationally, Kiddie Academy franchise locations donated more than 3,000 canned food items and over 1,000 toys to local charities.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Hoang has been missing since Friday December 16, 2022 and is possibly driving a silver...
DPS: Car possibly spotted in Bastrop but Texas A&M student remains missing
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded Tuesday night to a pedestrian who was struck by...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 21 near Caldwell
Traffic was diverted Tuesday morning off Highway 6 onto the Harvey Road exit.
5-vehicle crash shuts down southbound lanes of Hwy 6 near Harvey Road
A Prime delivery to the KBTX studio in Bryan for an order placed on Monday won’t arrive until...
New orders for Amazon Prime customers in Brazos County won’t show up until after Christmas
Winter Advisories issued for the majority of the Brazos Valley ahead of Thursday's arctic blast
Winter Advisories issued ahead of Thursday’s arctic blast

Latest News

Waller County Sheriff's Office deputies hand out gift cards
Treat of the Day: Waller County deputies handing out gift cards
Treat of the Day: Kiddie Academy students donate food and gifts this holiday season
Treat of the Day: Kiddie Academy students donate food and gifts this holiday season
Treat of the Day: Bryan native featured as Division in the Spotlight sailor
Treat of the Day: Bryan native featured as Division in the Spotlight sailor
Treat of the Day: Blinn celebrates 575 fall 2022 graduates
Treat of the Day: Blinn celebrates 575 fall 2022 graduates