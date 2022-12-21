Winter Warnings issued ahead of Thursday’s arctic blast

By Kayleigh Thomas and Drew Davis
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning as well as a Wind Chill Warning for the majority of the Brazos Valley ahead of arctic air arriving Thursday. The Hard Freeze Warning and Wind Chill Warning include Lee, Burleson, Brazos, Madison, Houston, Washington, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, Austin, Waller, Montgomery, and San Jacinto counties. Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties are still under a wind chill watch, but that will most likely be upgraded shortly.

Thursday 6 PM - Saturday at Noon
Thursday 6 PM - Saturday at Noon

The Hard Freeze Warning begins Thursday, December 22 at 6 PM and lasts until Saturday, December 24 at noon. This warning means prolonged temperatures below freezing are expected and will stay below freezing for up to 36-46 hours. Overnight temperatures will settle below 24° in most places during this time period as well. Temperatures staying this cold for this long have the potential to kill crops and sensitive vegetation, and damage plumbing.

Thursday 6 PM - Friday at Noon
Thursday 6 PM - Friday at Noon

The Wind Chill Warning goes into effect Thursday evening at 6 pm and lasts until Friday, December 23 at noon. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts upwards of 40 mph behind the front paired with the already cold temperatures will make it feel even colder. Minimum wind chill values during this time will be near or below zero. Wind chills this cold can result in hypothermia or frostbite if you are out in the elements for too long without appropriate cover.

Dangerous cold on the way to the Brazos Valley.
Dangerous cold on the way to the Brazos Valley.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Wind Advisory across a majority of the Brazos Valley. Expect NW sustained winds from 20 - 25 mph, gusting up to 30-40 mph. Yes, it will be cold... but some of your Christmas decorations could also blow away. Make sure to secure outdoor items.

Secure outdoor items. Strong sustained winds 20-25 mph.
Secure outdoor items. Strong sustained winds 20-25 mph.

