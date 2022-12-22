18-wheeler crash blocking lanes of traffic on Highway 79

By Karla Castillo
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An early morning crash is blocking lanes of traffic on Highway 79 near the Sanderson Farms Feed Mill, according to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

An alert from the agency says the crash location is about four to five miles from the Leon County line in Robertson County.

It happened around 5:30 Thursday morning. Officials have not said if anyone is injured.

In an update at 6:45 a.m., the sheriff’s office said the area will require cleanup and be closed for several hours.

